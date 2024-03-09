HC Wainwright Cuts TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target to $6.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

