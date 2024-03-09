HC Wainwright Cuts TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target to $6.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
