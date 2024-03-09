HC Wainwright Raises Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $14.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of CRDF opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 651,061.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 651,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 186,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

