HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMAB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

GMAB opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

