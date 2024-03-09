HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $325.37 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $328.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

