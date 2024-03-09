HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.