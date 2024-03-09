Head-To-Head Contrast: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) vs. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Dell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Dell Technologies 3.63% -165.52% 5.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and Dell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Dell Technologies 1 1 13 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Dell Technologies has a consensus price target of $102.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.51%. Given Dell Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Dell Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $14.69 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Dell Technologies $88.43 billion 0.94 $3.21 billion $4.37 26.60

Dell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyper-converged infrastructure, and software-defined storage; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers. This segment also offers networking products and services that help its business customers to transform and modernize their infrastructure, mobilize and enrich end-user experiences, and accelerate business applications and processes; attached software and peripherals; and support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The CSG segment provides desktops, workstations, and notebooks; displays, docking stations, and other electronics; and third-party software and peripherals, as well as support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The company is also involved in the provision of cybersecurity technology-driven security solutions to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly when a security breach occurs, and identify emerging threats; originating, collecting, and servicing customer financing arrangements; and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions, as well as in the resale of VMware products and services. The company was formerly known as Denali Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dell Technologies Inc. in August 2016. Dell Technologies Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

