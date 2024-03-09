Head-To-Head Review: Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) vs. DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DCC and Ferrellgas Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

DCC has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DCC and Ferrellgas Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $26.77 billion 0.27 $402.60 million N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.45 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -8.20

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services. It also offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In, addition it distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, peripherals and software, and accessories, as well as provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. In addition, the company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. Further, it is involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. The company serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2023, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 803 service units for propane distribution locations. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

