Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.759 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.