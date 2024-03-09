Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) PT Raised to $24.00

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,000 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $133,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Helius Medical Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2,047.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 8,297.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

