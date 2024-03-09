Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,622,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 948,212 shares.The stock last traded at $18.14 and had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after buying an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 203,914 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

