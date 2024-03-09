Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Trading Down 3.8%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.05. 9,222,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,366,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

