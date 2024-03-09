HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $15.33. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 188,167 shares traded.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 50,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $715,771.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,408,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,561,340.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997 over the last three months. 83.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.