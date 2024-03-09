HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Director Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 825,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,980.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLVX. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth $21,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 502,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 310,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

