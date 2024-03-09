Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) Insider Lachlan Wallace Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO – Get Free Report) insider Lachlan Wallace bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$290,000.00 ($188,311.69).

Hillgrove Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

About Hillgrove Resources

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates as a mining company in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is Kanmantoo Copper mine located approximately 55km from Adelaide, South Australia. Hillgrove Resources Limited was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Unley, Australia.

