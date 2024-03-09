Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 352,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $2,666,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 720,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 125,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,126. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

