Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New $151,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,004,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after buying an additional 2,007,323 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 951,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 128,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 300,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,932,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 219,687 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN remained flat at $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,457,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,687,693. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwestern Energy

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.