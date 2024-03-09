Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Marqeta Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,706,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

