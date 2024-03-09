Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,732 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hormel Foods by 52.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

HRL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.11. 2,765,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

