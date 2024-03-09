Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Increased to GBX 680 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Howden Joinery Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.29).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 873.60 ($11.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 605 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 880.20 ($11.17). The firm has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,899.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 797.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 744.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

