Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Increased to GBX 680 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Howden Joinery Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.29).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.