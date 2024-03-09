iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $223.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

