Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-$452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.72 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.10) EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.85.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Infinera by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
