Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.180–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.4 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,750,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,564,000 after buying an additional 469,315 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 229,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

