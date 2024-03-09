Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.94 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.180–0.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Infinera has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Infinera by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Infinera by 33.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

