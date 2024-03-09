Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Information Services Group Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.21 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

III has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

