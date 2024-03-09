ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.70

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.697 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.73 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

