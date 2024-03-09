Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.2 %

PSEP stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

