InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
