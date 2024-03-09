Insider Buying: Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Purchases £150.12 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($190.53).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 112 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($190.48).

LON ITH opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.74) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.97. Ithaca Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1,368.00.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

