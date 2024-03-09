Insider Buying: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$122.40 per share, with a total value of C$24,480.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$100.81 and a 1 year high of C$127.77.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.2183206 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

