Insider Selling: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Sells 10,074 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.52 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $982.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

