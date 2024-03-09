Insider Selling: ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ESE opened at $100.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,739,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

