Insider Selling: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at $992,202.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE FET opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FET shares. StockNews.com downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

