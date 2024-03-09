Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $17,511.75 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $17,511.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,913 shares in the company, valued at $269,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $14,751.50.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $588.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Sonos by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 210,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 955.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,477,000 after purchasing an additional 436,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

