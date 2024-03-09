Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells 10,412 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

