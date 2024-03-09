Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $169,012.80 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $169,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

