Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $211.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.96. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

