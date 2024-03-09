Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading 7.1% Higher

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $205.59 and last traded at $205.59. Approximately 125,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 545,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.05.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

