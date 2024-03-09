Institutional Venture Partners Sells 3,934 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $17,899.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,872.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 1,961 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $9,491.24.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4,210 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $21,723.60.
Inspirato Price Performance
Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.
Institutional Trading of Inspirato
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspirato by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspirato by 1,093.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on ISPO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.
