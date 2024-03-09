Institutional Venture Partners Sells 3,934 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $17,899.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,872.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 1,961 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $9,491.24.

On Thursday, February 29th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4,210 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $21,723.60.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.97) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspirato by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspirato by 1,093.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ISPO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

