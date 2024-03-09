Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $273.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

