Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,028 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.60 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

