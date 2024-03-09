Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,298,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99,646 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 956,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after acquiring an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.15 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

