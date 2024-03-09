Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $116.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

