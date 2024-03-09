Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMM stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

