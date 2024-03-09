Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NFLX opened at $604.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.41 and its 200 day moving average is $470.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.