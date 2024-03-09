Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.42 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

