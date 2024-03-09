Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 237,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 150,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 41.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $195.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

