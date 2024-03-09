Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 396,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121,012 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,002.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 276,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

