Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

