Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 14,772 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 78,098 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IBML opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

