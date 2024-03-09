Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 6,341 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22,837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,064,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,381 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.